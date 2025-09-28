Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against Atlanta.

Davis got the scoring going for the Pirates in the third inning with his seventh home run of the season. While he has improved considerably behind the plate, he's managed only a 41 wRC+ and .230 wOBA across 283 plate appearances. Davis is splitting time with Joey Bart to end the season, though he'll likely face additional competition for playing time from Rafael Flores to begin 2026.