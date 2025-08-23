Davis went 2-for-4 with a double on Friday against the Rockies.

Davis continues to split playing time evenly with Joey Bart, though he did draw a second consecutive start Friday. He has contributed very little with his bat this season, and he hit just .093 with two RBI and two runs scored across 16 games in July. Davis has seen a very modest uptick in August, going 7-for-38 in 13 games, with all seven of his hits coming in his last eight starts.