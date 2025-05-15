Barco was removed from Thursday's start at Triple-A Indianapolis in the first inning with an undisclosed injury, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barco was lifted in the middle of an at-bat after delivering his 23rd pitch of the frame. It's unclear what injury the left-hander is dealing with, but an update on his condition could be available later Thursday. Barco was making just his second start for Indianapolis following a promotion earlier this month from Double-A Altoona. Heading into action Thursday, the southpaw had allowed just one run with a 39:10 K:BB in his first 30 innings this season.