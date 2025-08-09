Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Getting rest Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiner-Falefa isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Kiner-Falefa will get a day to reset after going 3-for-17 with an RBI and three runs scored across Pittsburgh's last five contests. His absence will move Jared Triolo to third base, allowing Liover Peguero to start at shortstop.
More News
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench for series finale•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in three•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in two•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Four hits in Sunday's win•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in two runs•