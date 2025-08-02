Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 17-16 loss to the Rockies.

Kiner-Falefa delivered an RBI single in the first inning and followed that up with a two-RBI double four frames later. The performance extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, during which he's delivered five RBI and four runs scored. With Kiner-Falefa staying put with Pittsburgh through the trade deadline, he should remain the team's primary shortstop for the rest of the campaign.