Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Knocks in two runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Wednesday's 5-0 win over St. Louis.
Kiner-Falefa doubled the Pirates' lead in the seventh inning with a two-run single that brought Ke'Bryan Hayes and Tommy Pham home. Kiner-Falefa has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last eight games and has gone 8-for-27 (.296) with one steal and five RBI over that span.
More News
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Drives in pair in win•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On base twice in win•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Provides offensive spark in win•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Belts home run in return•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Reinstated from IL•