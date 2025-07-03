Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in Wednesday's 5-0 win over St. Louis.

Kiner-Falefa doubled the Pirates' lead in the seventh inning with a two-run single that brought Ke'Bryan Hayes and Tommy Pham home. Kiner-Falefa has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last eight games and has gone 8-for-27 (.296) with one steal and five RBI over that span.