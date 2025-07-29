Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Giants.

Kiner-Falefa narrowly missed a home run on a fly ball to center field in the second inning, though he still managed to drive in two after it bounced off the wall. Like many of the Pirates' regulars, he has struggled to produce much at the plate in July, going just 15-for-66 with six RBI and four runs scored across 21 games. Kiner-Falefa is also a trade candidate, so he may begin to lose out on playing time if he is dealt to a contender.