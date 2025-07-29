Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiner-Falefa isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Kiner-Falefa will get a chance to rest his legs after driving in two RBI and scoring during Monday's contest. His absence will allow Liover Peguero to pick up a start at shortstop while batting ninth.
