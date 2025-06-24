Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a walk Monday against the Brewers.

Kiner-Faelfa delivered the game-winning run on an RBI triple in the sixth inning, his first extra-base hit since June 10. He's had a tough month, going 13-for-64 with five RBI, one stolen base and one run scored across 20 games. Despite the struggles, Kiner-Falefa remains the Pirates' everyday shortstop.