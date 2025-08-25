Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Resting up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Kiner-Falefa will retreat to the bench for the series opener in St. Louis after he started in each of the last three contests. Jared Triolo will cover third base Monday in Kiner-Falefa's stead, which opens up shortstop for Liover Peguero.
