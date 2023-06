Suwinski is batting leadoff and playing center field Thursday versus the Padres, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

It's the first time this season he's hit higher than third. Suwinski strikes out a lot for a typical leadoff hitter, but with a .361 on-base percentage in 2023 against right-handed pitching, it's not a bad idea to give him a test run at the top of the batting order.