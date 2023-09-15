Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over Washington.

Suwinski jumped on the first pitch he saw from Josiah Gray in the second inning and launched it into the stands in right field for his 25th home run of the season. The center fielder also added a single on the day, giving him his fifth multi-hit game this month, and he's now hit safely in seven straight. Suwinski has been very productive in September, batting .324 with three homers, nine RBI and five runs scored. He's also recorded at least one RBI in six of his last seven games.