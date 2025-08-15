Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cubs. He was also hit by a pitch.

Suwinski broke a 2-2 tie with a go-ahead solo shot in the ninth, which proved to be the game-winner. It was the 27-year-old's second homer in his past 10 games, though he's just 5-for-28 in that span. On the season, he's slashing a bleak .125/.282/.240 with three home runs, six RBI, 11 runs scored and six steals across 117 plate appearances.