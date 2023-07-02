Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI on Sunday against the Brewers.

Suwinski was the primary source of the Pirates' offense, driving in two with a single before blasting his 17th home run of the season in the eighth inning. His streaky season has continued, as he now has hits in four of his last five games while also racking up seven RBI and six runs scored. Suwinski has struck out at a concerning 31.7 percent clip across 265 plate appearances on the campaign, though he's maintained a .351 on-base percentage and an impressive .269 ISO.