Suwinski went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, a walk, a stolen base, two total runs and five total RBI across both games of a doubleheader Saturday against the Nationals.

Suwinski didn't start in the matinee, but he still made an impact in the win. He ran for Miguel Andujar in the eighth inning and came around to score, then draw a walk before stealing a base in the following frame. Suwinski then enjoyed a big Game 2, driving in a run with a double before swatting a 444-foot grand slam in the sixth. The 24-year-old has entrenched himself into a near-everyday role in Pittsburgh's outfield, building a .297/.413/.656 slash line with six homers, 18 RBI and five thefts through 80 plate appearances.