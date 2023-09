Suwinksi went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday against the Phillies.

Suwinski has had a poor second half of the season, though he's turned his performance around some within the last few weeks. Since the start of September, he's maintained a .295 average while also hitting four home runs, driving in 16 and scoring 12 runs across 24 games. Despite some inconsistencies, Suwinski should be in the mix for a starting outfield role in Pittsburgh to begin 2024.