Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-4 win against the Giants.

The Pittsburgh outfielder notched his second long ball of the season when he took San Francisco reliever Carson Seymour deep in seventh inning. The round-tripper marked Suwinski's second extra-base hit -- both homers -- since rejoining the big-league club July 8 in a reserve role. Since then, the 27-year-old has struggled at the plate with a .103 (3-for-29) average, four runs scored and three RBI across 13 contests.