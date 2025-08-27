Suwinski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Suwinski had started in each of the last three games and in six of the Pirates' previous seven games, but he's likely to serve as more of a fourth outfielder for Pittsburgh heading into the final month of the season after center fielder Oneil Cruz returned from the injured list Tuesday. However, with the Pirates handing more frequent days off to veterans Andrew McCutchen and Tommy Pham down the stretch, Suwinski could still be in store for a handful of starts per week.