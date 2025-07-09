Suwinski went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday against the Royals.

Suwinski was recalled Tuesday and appears to be headed for his first significant stint in the majors since being optioned April 20. He immediately drew a start in right field while hitting seventh, replacing Andrew McCutchen in the lineup. Suwinski is likely to primarily be a bench bat while he remains in Pittsburgh, but he could start a few times per week while rotating in for McCutchen and Tommy Pham.