Suwinski went 1-for-2 with a home run in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Reds.
Suwinski went back-to-back with Connor Joe in the first inning, extending Pittsburgh's lead to 4-0. Suwinski has been on a tear recently, smacking four home runs in his last three games. The left-handed outfielder is now slashing .263/.375/.684 with five home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored through 38 at-bats to start the season. While it'll be hard for him to maintain his current pace, Suwinski has earned a regular role in the Pirates' lineup against right-handed pitching and could be worth a look in deeper leagues.
