Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Mets.

Suwinski finished the three-game set against New York 5-for-11 with a pair of homers. Following a prolonged cold spell, the 24-year-old outfielder has gone 14-for-44 (.318) with six home runs in his last 14 games. Suwinski is now slashing .244/.354/.517 with 13 homers, 33 RBI, 27 runs scored and six stolen bases through 206 plate appearances this season.