Suwinski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Connor Joe will join Ji Hwan Bae and Andrew McCutchen in the outfield while the lefty-hitting Suwinski heads to the bench with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the bump for Seattle. Suwinski had started in each of the Bucs' last eight games, going 8-for-31 with four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles), six RBI and four runs.