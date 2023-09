Suwinski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Suwinski will join fellow left-handed hitters Alfonso Rivas and Josh Palacios on the bench for the series opener versus Washington with southpaw Patrick Corbin on the bump for the Nationals. While starting in each of the past seven games, Suwinski went 7-for-25 with two home runs, two doubles, two walks, two stolen bases, seven RBI and three runs.