Suwinski is likely to be the full-time right fielder after the addition of Michael Taylor on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Taylor hasn't posted a league-average season at the dish since 2017, but he's an elite defender and will take over in center field. In turn, Suwinski will shift to right field, with Bryan Reynolds remaining in left. Suwinski's shift will also have repercussions further down the depth chart, hurting the chance of Edward Olivares and Joshua Palacios (illness) to both make the team and earn playing time.