Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against Atlanta.

Suwinski has slumped for nearly the entire second half of the season and had lost out on playing time as a result. However, with Andrew McCutchen (Achilles) out for the season, Suwinski should take over a large-side platoon role at a combination of designated hitter and the corner outfield. His recent production provides some hope that he can take advantage of the opportunity, as he has three home runs across his last eight games and has limited his strikeout rate to a relatively low 23.1 percent clip in that span.