Suwinski is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest against the Marlins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates have faced a lefty in each of the first two games of the season and Suwinski has started on the bench both times. Suwinski did get two plate appearances off the bench Thursday and will be an option as a mid- or late-game replacement again Friday. Edward Olivares is in right field.