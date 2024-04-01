Suwinski is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Nationals.
The Pirates' early-season schedule hasn't been kind to Suwinski, as they will face a fifth straight left-hander in this one. He's began on the bench for three of them. Edward Olivares will occupy right field Monday.
