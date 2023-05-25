Suwinski went 0-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday.
Suwinski came to the plate with the bases loaded in the second inning, but he untimely grounded out to push only one run across the plate. He's failed to homer in any of his last 14 games -- since May 7 -- and has only eight hits across 46 at-bats in that span. Suwinski still has a .341 wOBA and 114 wRC+ for the campaign, but his production has slipped significantly across the last few weeks.
More News
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Idle versus lefty•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Sitting against lefty•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Flashes power, speed in twin bill•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Drives in one, swipes bag•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Doubles, swipes two bags in win•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Tallies deciding RBI•