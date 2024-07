Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Friday against the Mets.

Suwinski has had a disappointing season, but he's shown signs of turning things around in a very limited recent sample. Friday's long ball was his eighth of the season, and he now has three extra-base hits across his last four games. Suwinski still has just a .148 ISO and 67 wRC+ for the season, though he's remained in the starting lineup against righties.