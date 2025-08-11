Suwinski went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk Sunday against the Reds.

Suwinski has earned playing time across all three outfield spots in the last week, starting six of seven games against right-handed pitchers. As pedestrian as his performance was, Sunday was one of his better games of the season and marked only his second multi-hit performance across 26 starts. Suwinski is hitting a miserable .126 for the campaign and has only a .092 ISO across 106 plate appearances.