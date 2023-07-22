Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Angels.

Suwinski secured his first 20-homer season with his fifth-inning blast off Shohei Ohtani. The homer was Suwinski's second hit over five games since the All-Star break, and he's added a rough 1:8 BB:K in that span. The outfielder has shown power with a .502 slugging percentage, but he's batting just .226 with 51 RBI, 41 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 85 contests while striking out at a 32.9 percent rate despite a strong 14.9 percent walk rate.