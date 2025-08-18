default-cbs-image
Suwinski is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

The left-handed-hitting Suwinski has been drawing regular starts against right-handed pitching of late, but he'll head to the bench Monday while the Blue Jays send righty Kevin Gausman to the hill. With Suwinski getting the night off in the series opener, Alexander Canario will cover center field and will bat seventh.

