Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Lefty Brandon Williamson is starting Game 1 for the Reds, so Suwinski will begin this contest on the bench. Connor Joe draws the start in left field with Bryan Reynolds shifting to center. Suwinski should slot back in for a favorable matchup in the nightcap against righty Luke Weaver.