Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Sitting against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Suwinski is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Athletics, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
The A's are throwing left-hander JP Sears, so Suwinski will take a seat. Bryan Reynolds, Ji Hwan Bae and Connor Joe will be in the Pirates' outfield.
