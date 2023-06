Suwinski isn't in the Pirates' lineup Saturday versus the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

As lefty Wade Miley prepares to start for the Brewers, the left-handed bat of Suwinski will remain in the Pirates' dugout to begin Saturday's game. Ji Hwan Bae will take Suwinski's place in center field, allowing Mark Mathias to start at second base and bat eighth.