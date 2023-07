Suwinski is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Guardians.

Bryan Reynolds will start in center field and bat second with left-hander Logan Allen set to take the mound for Cleveland. Connor Joe is in left field and serving as the Pirates' leadoff man. Suwinski has posted a robust .903 OPS with 18 homers in 233 plate appearances this year versus righties, compared to a .655 OPS with one home run in 77 plate appearances versus lefties.