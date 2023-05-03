Suwinski is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Suwinksi boasts a .958 OPS with six home runs, 18 RBI, five stolen bases and 10 runs scored through 23 games this season with the Pirates, but he'll grab some pine Wednesday with left-hander Shane McClanahan on the mound for Tampa Bay. Connor Joe, Bryan Reynolds and Miguel Andujar are starting across the outfield.