Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Sitting versus lefty
Suwinski isn't in the Pirates' lineup Saturday against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Suwinski will take a seat against the lefty-throwing Jordan Montgomery. Connor Joe, Bryan Reynolds and Mark Mathias will make up Pittsburgh's outfield from left to right Saturday.
