Suwinski went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 8-4 win over the Padres.

Suwinski was on the bench for the last two games as the Pirates faced lefties both times. He went 0-for-3 off the bench in those contests before bouncing back with his first multi-hit effort since July 4 in Monday's win. The outfielder is up to 21 homers, 52 RBI, 42 runs scored, 13 doubles and seven stolen bases while slashing .230/.349/.513 over 88 games.