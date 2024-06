Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday against the Rockies.

Suwinski went yard in the seventh inning to give the Pirates a couple insurance runs. It was his second home run in eight games since returning from Triple-A Indianapolis, though he's gone just 4-for-24 with a 48.4 percent strikeout rate in that span. Despite those struggles, Suwinski remains the primary center fielder and has started eight of Pittsburgh's last 10 games.