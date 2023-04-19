Suwinski went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI on Tuesday against the Rockies.

Suwinski took Jose Urena deep on two occasions to bring his homer total to four on the season. Three of those long balls have come at Coors Field, though he's also shown an improved ability to make contact by punching out only five times in his last 20 at-bats. His ability to maintain a decreased strikeout rate moving forward will be key, as he has a career .225 ISO but also a 30.3 percent strikeout rate across 412 plate appearances.