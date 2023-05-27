Suwinski went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 11-6 win over the Mariners.

Suwinski hit just .174 during a 14-game homer drought, but he broke out in a big way Friday. He went deep in the fifth and seventh innings for his first homers since May 6. The outfielder has enjoyed a productive second half of April before his recent slump, so this may spark his bat again. Suwinski owns a .233/.350/.489 slash line with nine long balls, 26 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases through 42 contests overall.