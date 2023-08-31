Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Royals.

Suwinski had gone without a homer since July 24, and he didn't have a multi-hit effort in August prior to Wednesday. While he's been inconsistent, he's starting to get things turned around, hitting safely in five of his last six games, though he also snapped a 10-game RBI drought Wednesday. For the season, the outfielder has 22 homers, 56 RBI, 51 runs scored and nine stolen bases, but he's slashing just .207/.334/.445 through 117 contests. Suwinski will likely remain limited to a strong-side platoon role down the stretch.