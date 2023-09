Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-2 win against Milwaukee on Monday.

The Pirates were behind by two runs in the fourth inning when Suwinski tied the score with his two-run blast to center field. The long ball was just his second since July 24, a span during which he's slashed a dreadful .141/.286/.263 over 33 contests. Suwinski has struck out at a 35.6 percent clip since the All-Star break, the worst mark among qualified MLB hitters.