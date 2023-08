Suwinski is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets.

Bryan Reynolds, Josh Palacios and Henry Davis are starting across the outfield for the Pirates as they match up against left-hander David Peterson. The left-handed-hitting Suwinski has slashed just .073/.240/.122 in 41 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to August and he carries an overall .615 OPS this year against southpaws.