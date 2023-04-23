Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against the Reds.

Suwinski made his lone hit of the day count when he ripped an RBI double into right field for what ultimately proved to be the game-winning run. While his strikeout rate remains inflated at 30.4 percent, he has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games while delivering five home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Overall, Suwinski has a .244/.357/.622 line across 56 plate appearances on the campaign.