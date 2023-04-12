Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Astros.
Suwinski took Cristian Javier yard in the second inning to tally his first home run of the season. It was only his second hit of the campaign across 24 plate appearances, and he's also striking out at a 29.2 percent clip. Suwinski will sit against most lefties, but he's also been in a rotational role in the outfield against right-handed pitching. That's unlikely to change until his performance improves.
More News
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: On bench, but regains playing time•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Not in starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Still expected to make team•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Likely center fielder•