Marisnick (thumb) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. He'll start in center field and bat eighth in the Pirates' series opener in Miami.

Marisnick underwent surgery in early May to address UCL damage in his left thumb, but he'll rejoin the active roster after missing just over two months. He recently appeared in seven rehab games and hit .250 with two doubles, two runs, two walks and 13 strikeouts. Bryan Reynolds (oblique) was placed on the 10-day IL as part of a corresponding move, and the righty-hitting Marisnick will likely fill out the shorter side of a platoon in center field while Reynolds is on the shelf.