Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Marisnick (toe) will remain in his walking boot for another week or so, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports

Tomczyk's update implies that Marisnick will be sidelined for beyond the minimum 10 days after he was placed on the injured list Monday with a right big toe sprain. Marisnick's absence should open up more opportunities in the outfield for Cal Mitchell and Greg Allen.