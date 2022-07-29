Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Marisnick (toe) will remain in his walking boot for another week or so, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports
Tomczyk's update implies that Marisnick will be sidelined for beyond the minimum 10 days after he was placed on the injured list Monday with a right big toe sprain. Marisnick's absence should open up more opportunities in the outfield for Cal Mitchell and Greg Allen.
