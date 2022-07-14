Marisnick will start in center field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Marisnick will pick up his fourth start in as many games since he returned from the 60-day injured list Monday. The righty-hitting Marisnick has benefited from the Pirates opposing three lefty starters during that stretch, but he was also included in the lineup during Wednesday's 5-4 loss, when right-hander Pablo Lopez took the hill for Miami. Marisnick looks like he may get a full-time look from the Pirates while Bryan Reynolds (oblique) and Greg Allen (hamstring) are on the IL through the All-Star break.